M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MGPUF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:MGPUF opened at $3.07 on Monday. M&G has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $3.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

