Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Insider Purchases $13,166.13 in Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) insider Gary L. Crocker bought 2,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.19 per share, for a total transaction of $13,166.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MACK stock opened at $6.15 on Monday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.95.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,052,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 751,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.