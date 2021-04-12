Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Insider Purchases $13,166.13 in Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) insider Gary L. Crocker bought 2,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.19 per share, for a total transaction of $13,166.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of MACK stock opened at $6.15 on Monday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.95.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
