Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Stake Trimmed by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,013 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.53% of Meridian Bioscience worth $12,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,847,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,984,000 after acquiring an additional 118,612 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,580,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,545,000 after acquiring an additional 387,466 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 674,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 349,259 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 193,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 99,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,858,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,453 shares of company stock worth $5,859,064. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

VIVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

VIVO opened at $25.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.59.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $92.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

