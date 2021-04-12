Melon Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.43 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Melon has a total market capitalization of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Melon coin can currently be bought for about $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00054500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00020114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.40 or 0.00087386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.92 or 0.00660216 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00036259 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00042692 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. The official website for Melon is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Melon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

