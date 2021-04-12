MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) PT Raised to $20.00 at Cowen

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on MedAvail in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MDVL opened at $12.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.71. MedAvail has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDVL. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of MedAvail in the fourth quarter valued at about $792,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MedAvail in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,470,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of MedAvail in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MedAvail in the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MedAvail in the fourth quarter worth about $36,876,000. 40.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

