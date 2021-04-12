McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $209.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.80% from the company’s current price.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.59.

Shares of MCD opened at $231.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $232.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

