Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 78.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 43,623 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1,675.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 372.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maximus alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

NYSE:MMS opened at $94.07 on Monday. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.42.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.