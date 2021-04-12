Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.3% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Mastercard by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,710,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.37.

In other Mastercard news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total value of $18,711,753.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at $35,680,703,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 755,220 shares of company stock worth $249,649,372 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA stock opened at $380.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.98. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $389.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.56 billion, a PE ratio of 56.98, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

