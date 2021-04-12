Masco (NYSE:MAS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $63.13

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.13 and last traded at $62.97, with a volume of 2649 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.98.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.91 and its 200 day moving average is $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $348,087.60. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $428,039.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,319.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,777. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth about $1,280,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Masco by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 270,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after acquiring an additional 37,796 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Masco by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 486,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,805,000 after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Masco (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

