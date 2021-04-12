Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marten Transport, Ltd. is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States. The company specializes in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten operates through these featured services – Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. Marten Transport offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin. “

Separately, Vertical Research began coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.02. Marten Transport has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $100,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 563.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,239,000 after buying an additional 1,046,831 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,468,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,984,000 after purchasing an additional 778,577 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 149.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marten Transport by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,558,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,696,000 after purchasing an additional 433,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter worth $3,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

