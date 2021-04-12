Marlin (POND) Market Cap Hits $168.32 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular exchanges. Marlin has a market cap of $168.32 million and approximately $20.09 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00068467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.23 or 0.00295286 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $435.22 or 0.00725126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,199.92 or 1.00300894 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.67 or 0.00797521 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00018092 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

