Marks Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 20,000 Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA)

Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Aphria makes up 0.1% of Marks Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APHA. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aphria in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aphria during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aphria during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aphria by 650.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aphria during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APHA traded down $2.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,038,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,463,959. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53. Aphria Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.75 million. Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APHA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Aphria from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Aphria from $15.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.28.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

