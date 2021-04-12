Maker Market Cap Achieves $2.42 Billion (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 12th. Over the last week, Maker has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. Maker has a total market cap of $2.42 billion and approximately $132.72 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker coin can now be purchased for $2,429.85 or 0.04038770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00054297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00019899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00087212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.45 or 0.00642344 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00041449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00034754 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker (MKR) is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,239 coins. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.