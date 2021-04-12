Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Magenta Therapeutics were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 11.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Magenta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of MGTA stock opened at $12.32 on Monday. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.81.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

