MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 856,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,754 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $17,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 60,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 21,515 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,188,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,360,000 after purchasing an additional 265,386 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 942,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,244,000 after purchasing an additional 23,309 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,618,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,835,000 after purchasing an additional 290,290 shares during the period. 39.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $17.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.71 and a beta of 1.19. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. MAG Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

