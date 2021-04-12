LUXCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $2.00 Million (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $4,500.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One LUXCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,763.27 or 0.99983693 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00038221 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00010561 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $292.64 or 0.00489581 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.42 or 0.00326937 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $455.82 or 0.00762585 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.57 or 0.00109693 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004144 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 12,087,647 coins and its circulating supply is 11,080,414 coins. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

