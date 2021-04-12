Luken Investment Analytics LLC Makes New Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 314 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates raised its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 11,170 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

Shares of MSFT opened at $255.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $162.30 and a 1-year high of $255.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

