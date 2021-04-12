LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Impinj by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Impinj alerts:

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $542,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,280,064.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $1,765,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,984 shares of company stock worth $2,422,905. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $55.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 8.38. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $79.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.04.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $36.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.32 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities lifted their price objective on Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Impinj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.38.

Impinj Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.