LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth $2,342,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 275,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,433,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,209,000 after purchasing an additional 749,526 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $65.10 on Monday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $68.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.02.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.99 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

