LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,552 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.56% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPDN. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $1,490,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $2,666,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000.

Shares of SPDN opened at $16.57 on Monday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $26.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.75.

