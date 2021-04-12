LPL Financial LLC Buys 990 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $881,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 360,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,291,000 after acquiring an additional 17,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $551,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $191.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.98. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.10.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

