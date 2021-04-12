LPL Financial LLC Acquires 8,328 Shares of Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,328 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Aphria were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aphria during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aphria during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aphria during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aphria during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aphria by 650.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Aphria from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Aphria from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Aphria from $15.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aphria has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.28.

Aphria stock opened at $16.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 2.67. Aphria Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

