LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.86.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $192,158.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.16, for a total value of $512,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $7,912,493. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $96,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $146.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $147.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.04 and its 200 day moving average is $108.26.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

