Loungers (LON:LGRS) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Loungers (LON:LGRS) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on the stock.

LGRS opened at GBX 274 ($3.58) on Friday. Loungers has a one year low of GBX 75.01 ($0.98) and a one year high of GBX 275.72 ($3.60). The stock has a market capitalization of £280.58 million and a PE ratio of -24.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 250.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 208.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64.

About Loungers

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 19, 2020, it operated 165 sites, including 136 Lounges and 29 Cosy Club cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

