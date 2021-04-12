Longbow Research Lowers Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) to Neutral

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Longbow Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

CSL has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.43.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

CSL opened at $171.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.48. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $97.55 and a one year high of $171.93.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,695,000 after buying an additional 15,887 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 151,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,573,000 after buying an additional 14,508 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.