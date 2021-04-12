Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Lowered by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

LMT opened at $386.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $351.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.55.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

