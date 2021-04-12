Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Sold by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,619,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,000 shares during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group makes up approximately 1.4% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LYG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 62,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,006,997. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.45. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0318 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LYG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

