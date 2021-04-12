Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 50 ($0.65) target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 39 ($0.51). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LLOY. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.43) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 51 ($0.67) in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 46 ($0.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 41.83 ($0.55).

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 43.46 ($0.57) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £30.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 35.16. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 43.86 ($0.57).

In related news, insider William Chalmers sold 528,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total value of £211,530.40 ($276,365.82). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 329,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £138,590.34 ($181,069.17).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

