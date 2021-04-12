LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.93.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.82. The company had a trading volume of 521,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,982. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.49 and its 200-day moving average is $59.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 1.34. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.15 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $247,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 12,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $786,245.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,819 shares of company stock valued at $4,520,336 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,082,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,332,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,906,000 after purchasing an additional 547,892 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,307,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,381,000 after purchasing an additional 529,310 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,720,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,089,000 after purchasing an additional 455,845 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,566,000 after purchasing an additional 411,152 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

