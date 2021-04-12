Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 512,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $12,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,568,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,876,000 after acquiring an additional 463,485 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,096,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,560,000 after buying an additional 42,669 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Liberty Global by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 978,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,702,000 after buying an additional 184,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Liberty Global by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 890,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,567,000 after buying an additional 137,165 shares during the period. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 237.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 554,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,420,000 after buying an additional 389,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $25.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.34. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $27.04.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $400,622.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,039,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on LBTYA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.04.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.