Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.45.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.95, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.90.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.49%.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 92,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $2,287,979.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,641 shares in the company, valued at $6,871,287.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 86,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,944,907.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,907.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,424,566 shares of company stock worth $34,635,988 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 408.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,751 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 109,051 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at $537,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,820 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $27,004,000 after acquiring an additional 106,746 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,700 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

