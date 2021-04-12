Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Reaches New 12-Month High at $333.95

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $333.95 and last traded at $331.96, with a volume of 440 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $332.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LII shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lennox International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.38.

The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.98.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.28 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 7,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.28, for a total transaction of $2,370,177.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,050,619.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.81, for a total value of $614,732.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,825.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,691,509. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,957,000 after acquiring an additional 125,821 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,731,000 after acquiring an additional 44,407 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2,211.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 132,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,408,000 after acquiring an additional 127,144 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 105,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Lennox International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

