Legacy Private Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,169 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $1,096,543,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after buying an additional 6,325,128 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 12,486.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $163,345,000 after buying an additional 1,877,724 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after buying an additional 1,853,260 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $146,573,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.36.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $138.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.11. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $46.22 and a one year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

