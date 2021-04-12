Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys 37,456 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) by 393.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,456 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at $433,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at $1,723,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FAUG stock opened at $36.28 on Monday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 12 month low of $28.07 and a 12 month high of $36.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.32.

