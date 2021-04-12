Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 276 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Legacy Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in Amgen by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 20,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Amgen by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 125,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,309,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in Amgen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in Amgen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.57.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $248.77. The stock had a trading volume of 61,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,638. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.37. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $143.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

