Legacy Advisors LLC Has $368,000 Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 348.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GSIE traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,554. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average of $31.28. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $34.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.