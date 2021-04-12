Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LAZ. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.70.

NYSE:LAZ traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.23. The stock had a trading volume of 395 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,497. Lazard has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $46.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $898.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lazard will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Lazard by 256.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the first quarter valued at $1,391,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,185,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,552,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

