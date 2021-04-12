Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Analysts expect that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will announce $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Lazard reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lazard will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.69. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm had revenue of $898.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lazard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Lazard by 256.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lazard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lazard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,185,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lazard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAZ traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.43. The company had a trading volume of 877,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.66. Lazard has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $46.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average is $39.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is 57.32%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

