Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LDSCY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Land Securities Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Land Securities Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Land Securities Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LDSCY opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68. Land Securities Group has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $10.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.2453 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.