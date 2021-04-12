Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) versus United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Head to Head Review

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) and Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares United Community Banks and Lakeland Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Community Banks 22.36% 9.20% 1.08% Lakeland Financial 33.90% 13.31% 1.56%

This table compares United Community Banks and Lakeland Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Community Banks $657.42 million 4.49 $185.72 million $2.38 14.30 Lakeland Financial $260.21 million 6.83 $87.05 million $3.38 20.40

United Community Banks has higher revenue and earnings than Lakeland Financial. United Community Banks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

United Community Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Lakeland Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. United Community Banks pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lakeland Financial pays out 40.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Community Banks has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Lakeland Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. United Community Banks is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

United Community Banks has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeland Financial has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.3% of United Community Banks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Lakeland Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of United Community Banks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Lakeland Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for United Community Banks and Lakeland Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Community Banks 0 2 2 0 2.50 Lakeland Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Community Banks presently has a consensus target price of $22.38, suggesting a potential downside of 34.25%. Given United Community Banks’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe United Community Banks is more favorable than Lakeland Financial.

Summary

United Community Banks beats Lakeland Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits. The company also offers investment products; insurance products, including life insurance, long-term care insurance, and tax-deferred annuities; reinsurance on a property insurance contract; and payment processing, merchant, wire transfer, brokerage and advisory, and other financial services. It serves individuals, small businesses, mid-sized commercial businesses, and non-profit organizations. The company operates through 163 locations in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. United Community Banks, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is based in Blairsville, Georgia.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company also offers retail and merchant credit card services; corporate treasury management, wealth advisory, and trust services; retail brokerage services, including various financial and investment products, such as annuities and life insurance; and internet business banking and on-line treasury management services. It serves commercial real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, wholesale, finance and insurance, accommodation and food services, and health care industries. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 50 offices in fifteen counties, including 44 offices in northern Indiana and six offices in central Indiana. Lakeland Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

