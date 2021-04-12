LafargeHolcim’s (HCMLY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

HCMLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Monday, March 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of LafargeHolcim from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of HCMLY opened at $12.34 on Friday. LafargeHolcim has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

