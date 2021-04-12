Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) PT Set at CHF 60 by Barclays

Barclays set a CHF 60 target price on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 60 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 52 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 67 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 65 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 56 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Lafargeholcim has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 57.14.

Lafargeholcim has a 1 year low of CHF 50.40 and a 1 year high of CHF 60.

