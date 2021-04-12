L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Receives $59.95 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.95.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on L Brands from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group raised L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on L Brands from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on L Brands from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

LB opened at $66.78 on Friday. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $66.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.78 and a 200-day moving average of $43.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of -85.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that L Brands will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia S. Bellinger acquired 3,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.53 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,906.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 4,818.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

