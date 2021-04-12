Krios Hits One Day Volume of $39.00 (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Krios has a total market cap of $8.38 million and $39.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Krios coin can currently be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Krios has traded 35.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Krios alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.80 or 0.00243319 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00008152 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Buying and Selling Krios

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.