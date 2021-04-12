Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 411 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,273,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 660.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $193,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,379 shares in the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd grew its stake in Enbridge by 475.4% during the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 4,513,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $144,378,000 after buying an additional 3,728,901 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,778,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $184,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,665 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC reduced their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NYSE:ENB opened at $36.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $37.31. The company has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.73.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

