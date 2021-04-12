Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,502,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,736,000 after purchasing an additional 717,481 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,343,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,806,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,717,000 after purchasing an additional 116,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist began coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $110,744.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 436,085 shares in the company, valued at $46,525,908.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,155 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $937,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 151,010 shares of company stock worth $15,014,023 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Natera stock opened at $104.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -44.11 and a beta of 1.66. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $127.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.73.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

