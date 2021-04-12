Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $499,000 Investment in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JKHY. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Compass Point raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.63.

Shares of JKHY opened at $155.72 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.67%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

