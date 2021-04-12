Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $479,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 331.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Shares of XHB stock opened at $73.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.16. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.