Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 768 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 192,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 82,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 49,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 241,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 22,277 shares in the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average is $16.67.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

