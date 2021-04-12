Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000.

KXI stock opened at $59.28 on Monday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $48.82 and a 52-week high of $59.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.81.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

